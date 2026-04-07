Salman Khan comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav

Khan's statement

Khan penned a note for Yadav

Khan took to social media to defend Yadav. He wrote, "Rajpal brother, you have been working for the last 30 years here, and we all have worked multiple times with you because you know your job and bring value to it." "You will continue to get work and at the rate of the dollar. This is the reality." "Please remember that we often say things in the flow, but let it remain within you."