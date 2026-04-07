Salman Khan comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav
What's the story
Salman Khan has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav following a controversial moment at the recently held Screen Awards 2026. During a segment hosted by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, he made a joke about Yadav's financial case. The comment was met with backlash and criticism for its tone, prompting Khan to step in and defend his fellow actor.
Khan's statement
Khan penned a note for Yadav
Khan took to social media to defend Yadav. He wrote, "Rajpal brother, you have been working for the last 30 years here, and we all have worked multiple times with you because you know your job and bring value to it." "You will continue to get work and at the rate of the dollar. This is the reality." "Please remember that we often say things in the flow, but let it remain within you."
Yadav's response
'You've always been like a big brother...'
Yadav thanked Khan for his support and said, "@BeingSalmanKhan Brother, thank you so much for supporting me throughout my 30-year journey." He added, "You've always been like a big brother, showing me the way. Love you, brother, Naman!" Meanwhile, in February 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered Yadav to surrender over non-compliance in the check bounce case, rejecting his plea for more time. He surrendered in February but was later granted relief after depositing ₹1.5 crore to the complainant.
Twitter Post
See the conversation here
.@BeingSalmanKhan Bhai,— Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) April 7, 2026
mere 30 saal ke safar kosarahne ke liye bahut-bahut shukriya. Aap hamesha ek bade bhai ki tarah raasta dikhate aaye hain. Love you, Bhai, Naman! 😇🙏 https://t.co/ayiRTMVwlj