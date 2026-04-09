Salman Khan signs Rajpal Yadav for upcoming film
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly signed Rajpal Yadav for a key role in his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally. The news comes just days after Khan publicly extended his support to Yadav, who is currently facing financial difficulties. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan has cast Rajpal Yadav to play a key role in this action-packed entertainer."
Role details
Yadav to play Khan's right-hand man
The source added, "Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right hand in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story." "It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit." "Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels that he fits the bill to the T for his particular part." The film is being produced by Dil Raju and directed by Paidipally.
Production details
Film to release in early 2027
Yadav is set to begin shooting for the movie in May. The source said, "Rajpal is excited to reunite with Salman Khan. The duo has worked together on several cult films, including the likes of Partner (Chotta Don) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Raj Purohit)." "This one, too, has a unique character trait for Rajpal, and the comic angle will bring the house down with laughter." The film will hit theaters in early 2027.