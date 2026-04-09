Salman Khan signs Rajpal Yadav for upcoming film

Role details

Yadav to play Khan's right-hand man

The source added, "Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right hand in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story." "It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit." "Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels that he fits the bill to the T for his particular part." The film is being produced by Dil Raju and directed by Paidipally.