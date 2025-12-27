Salman Khan steps up for Punjab flood relief Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Salman Khan has jumped in to help out during the floods in Punjab when the state was reeling under relentless monsoon rains and overflowing rivers.

His charity quickly sent five rescue boats to get stranded villagers to safety and deliver food, water, and medicine.

But it's not just a quick fix—Khan's team is also sticking around to help these communities rebuild for the long haul.