Next Article
Salman Khan steps up for Punjab flood relief
Entertainment
Salman Khan has jumped in to help out during the floods in Punjab when the state was reeling under relentless monsoon rains and overflowing rivers.
His charity quickly sent five rescue boats to get stranded villagers to safety and deliver food, water, and medicine.
But it's not just a quick fix—Khan's team is also sticking around to help these communities rebuild for the long haul.
More than just charity work
On Bigg Boss 19, Salman acknowledged the united response from Punjabi artists who came together for flood relief, showing how teamwork really matters in tough times.
Meanwhile, he's balancing this with his film career—a teaser for his next movie, Battle of Galwan (out April 17, 2026), just dropped on his 60th birthday.