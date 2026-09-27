'BB 20': Salman slams Rhiti, compares her to Dolly Bindra
What's the story
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan slammed contestant Rhiti Tiwari for her aggressive behavior during a recent fight with Qazi Touqeer. Tiwari and Touqeer were at loggerheads over the past week, with the fight escalating during a diss battle task. Tiwari allegedly used abusive words for Touqeer and Uditi Singh, leading to a massive showdown.
Behavior critique
Khan defended Touqeer, slammed Tiwari
Khan said, "Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults; he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, you think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so."
"You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter...people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father's hardwork."
"From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father... but aap Dolly [Bindra] ban gayi uss fight mein."
Family legacy
Manoj Tiwari's journey in 'Bigg Boss'
Tiwari's father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4.
His journey turned controversial due to his fights with other contestants like Dolly Bindra, Shweta Tiwari, and Ashmit Patel.
He was eventually nominated with Patel and was shocked when he was evicted despite believing that his popularity would save him.
Language defense
Recap: Tiwari's fight with Singh and Touqeer
During the fight, Tiwari seemed to abuse Singh and Touqeer, and several words were muted for the audience.
Many viewers criticized Tiwari for her language on social media and supported Touqeer.
However, she seemed unapologetic about her comments and said she used those words because they rhymed better and called them "slang."
Threatening behavior
My father would be proud of me, says Tiwari
Later, while talking to other housemates, Tiwari did not seem to regret her comments and added, "My father would be proud of me."
During another task, she was also seen threatening Touqeer and saying, "Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota (If my father had seen you doing all this, you have no idea what would have happened to you)."