'BB 20': Salman slams Rhiti, compares her to Dolly Bindra

Khan said, "Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults; he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, you think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so."

"You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter...people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father's hardwork."

"From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father... but aap Dolly [Bindra] ban gayi uss fight mein."