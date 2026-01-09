Salman to star in a 'Sultan' meets 'Pushpa' action comedy

The source added, "It's a big-budget action comedy, and Salman Khan is all charged up to hear the full narration soon." However, they also clarified, "Mentally, he is committed to this film, but it will all be locked only when the paperwork is done." A final decision on the project will be made by April 2026.

Film collaboration

'Salman and Mythri are committed to doing a film...'

The source added, "Salman and Mythri are committed to doing a film for the longest time, and if everything lands well, the Raj and DK directorial will finally see the two stalwarts coming together." They added that this project would be "Sultan meets Pushpa," referring to Khan's 2016 hit Sultan and Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa series. Meanwhile, Khan's next release is Battle of Galwan, which is scheduled to hit theaters on April 17.