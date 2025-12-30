'Battle of Galwan' teaser distorts facts, claims Chinese media

The teaser for the upcoming Bollywood war film Battle of Galwan , starring Salman Khan , has sparked controversy in China . The state-run newspaper Global Times accused the film of "distorting facts" about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The article claimed that the events depicted in the movie do not align with actual historical events.

Teaser criticism 'Battle of Galwan' teaser received backlash from Chinese netizens The Global Times article said that the teaser for Battle of Galwan has not been well-received by Chinese netizens, with some calling it an "over-the-top" film. The report also downplayed the role of Indian Army Officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the clash, referring to it as a "so-called pivotal role." The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and will be released in April 2026.

Blame game China blames India for the Galwan Valley clash The Global Times article blamed India for the 2020 clash, accusing Indian forces of violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and "deliberately provocating" the situation in Galwan Valley. It alleged that these actions by the Indian army "undermined the stability of border areas and threatened lives of Chinese personnel." While India officially lost around 20 soldiers in the brutal hand-to-hand combat, China later acknowledged four casualties from the clash.