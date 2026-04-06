Salman to begin shooting for Vamshi's next on April 18

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to begin shooting for his next project, tentatively titled SVC63, on April 18 in Mumbai, reported Variety India. The film is a collaboration with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally. The first schedule will take place at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, where an elaborate set replicating a dense urban area has been built. Khan is reportedly expected to shoot an action sequence there.

Cast details This is the star cast of 'SVC63' The yet-untitled action drama will feature a pan-India ensemble cast. Nayanthara, who made her Hindi cinema debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023), will play the female lead. Anil Kapoor and Arvind Swamy have also reportedly been roped in for pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Telugu filmmaker Paidipally, known for mass entertainers like Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019), and Varisu (2023).

Production timeline Makers eye Eid 2027 release for the film The makers have planned a three-month shooting schedule across Mumbai and other parts of India, with principal photography expected to be wrapped up by August-September 2026. Although the release date hasn't been officially announced yet, the film is being positioned for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.

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