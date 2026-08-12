'Bigg Boss 20' trailer: All contestants to have extra lives!
What's the story
The trailer for the 20th season of Bigg Boss was released on Wednesday, featuring host Salman Khan. This season introduces a new twist called "Extra Jeevan Daan," which could significantly impact how contestants strategize and play the game. The concept promises to add an extra layer of complexity to every move, alliance, and decision made by the participants.
Trailer highlights
What is 'Extra Jeevan Daan'?
The trailer opens with two warriors engaged in a fierce battle. When both seem to have tired the other out, Khan interrupts.
He then introduces the season's main twist, saying, "Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan... extra jeevan daan (You'll get an extra lease on life in Bigg Boss, my dear)."
The specifics of how this additional chance will be utilized remain undisclosed.
Game dynamics
What does Khan say about new twist?
Khan hinted that the "extra jeevan daan" may not be as simple as it seems.
He said in a statement, "The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it's not just the game that's changing, but the way it is played as well. Jeevan Daan isn't as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest, well, you'll find out once inside the house."
Format evolution
Showmaker on the upcoming season
Alok Jain, Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business at JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios), said, "Twenty seasons is a landmark milestone for any entertainment franchise, and for Bigg Boss Hindi, it is a celebration of a journey that has continued to evolve with every season."
"With Season 20, we are taking a more innovative approach to the format, introducing new layers to the gameplay that challenge conventional strategies and create new possibilities inside the house."
Season details
Rumored contestants and streaming details
Bigg Boss 20 is rumored to feature popular personalities such as Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, and Jannat Zubair. However, no name has been confirmed yet.
The show will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
This season marks a significant milestone for the franchise as it enters its 20th season with an innovative approach to gameplay that challenges conventional strategies.