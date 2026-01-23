'Maatrubhumi': First song from 'Battle of Galwan' out tomorrow
What's the story
Salman Khan has shared a teaser for Maatrubhumi, the first song from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The 15-second clip opens with a military bugle and features visuals of Ladakh's terrains and the Indian national flag. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the full version will be released on Saturday, January 24.
Song details
'Maatrubhumi' features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal
The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. The teaser conveys the emotional weight and patriotic mood of the film. The full version will be released on Salman Khan Films's official music channel.
Film synopsis
'Battle of Galwan' explores 2020 border clash
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film stars Khan as a soldier and Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The shooting began in September in Ladakh and key challenging sequences have already been filmed.