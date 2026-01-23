Song will be out tomorrow

'Maatrubhumi': First song from 'Battle of Galwan' out tomorrow

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:47 pm Jan 23, 202612:47 pm

Salman Khan has shared a teaser for Maatrubhumi, the first song from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The 15-second clip opens with a military bugle and features visuals of Ladakh's terrains and the Indian national flag. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the full version will be released on Saturday, January 24.