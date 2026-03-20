Salman Khan's film delayed after Prashant Tamang's death at 43

More on the delay and Tamang's legacy

The team is deciding whether to recast or use AI/VFX to finish Tamang's role; using AI/VFX to superimpose his face would require consent from his family. Reshoots are tricky since Khan has a packed schedule, so they're hoping to figure things out by the end of March and aim for an Independence Day release instead.

Fans remember Tamang not just for his Indian Idol win (with about 70 million votes), but also as a Kolkata Police officer and actor in Paatal Lok 2.

He leaves behind his wife Geeta Thapa and their young daughter Ariah; tributes have poured in from across the industry.