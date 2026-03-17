Salman-Rajshree Pan Masala move HC in 'misleading ads' case
Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala tried to challenge orders calling their ads misleading, but the Rajasthan Consumer Commission wasn't convinced.
The bench, led by Justice Devendra Kachhawaha, stood by earlier rulings and didn't buy the argument that only the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) should handle this.
BJP leader filed complaint in October 2025
It all started when BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey filed a complaint on October 15, 2025, saying the ads falsely claimed expensive saffron was in cheap Kesar Yukt Elaichi pouches.
He argued these ads could mislead young people into using products linked to cancer.
The Kota court ordered a forensic examination of Salman Khan's signature and summoned him to appear; the Jaipur commission issued a bailable warrant/summons directing him to appear.
Rajshree Pan Masala pointed out this about honey
Rajshree Pan Masala pointed out that Honey had made similar complaints about another brand ads before but later dropped them, raising some questions about his consistency.