Salman-Rajshree Pan Masala move HC in 'misleading ads' case

BJP leader filed complaint in October 2025

It all started when BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey filed a complaint on October 15, 2025, saying the ads falsely claimed expensive saffron was in cheap Kesar Yukt Elaichi pouches.

He argued these ads could mislead young people into using products linked to cancer.

The Kota court ordered a forensic examination of Salman Khan's signature and summoned him to appear; the Jaipur commission issued a bailable warrant/summons directing him to appear.