Salman to begin Raj-DK's superhero film in January 2027
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to start shooting for his much-awaited superhero movie with directors Raj and DK in January 2027, reported Mid-Day. This film will be his first collaboration with the director duo. The groundwork is expected to begin toward the end of October, once Raj and DK finish their current commitment to the Shahid Kapoor-led series Farzi 2.
Production details
'Raj and DK are occupied with 'Farzi 2'
A source close to the development told the portal, "Raj and DK are occupied with Farzi 2. The final schedule of the Shahid Kapoor-led series started this week. After they wrap it, the team will immediately get into the pre-production of the Salman film."
"The groundwork will begin toward October-end."
Pre-production work will be completed through November and December.
Actor's commitments
When Khan will start work on the film
Before diving into this new project, Khan has a packed schedule with his upcoming film SVC63 and the reality show Bigg Boss 20.
After completing these commitments, he will reportedly begin work on the superhero film.