Salman to play reluctant superhero in Raj & DK's next

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks with the filmmaker duo Raj & DK for a quirky superhero film, quite like the Hollywood hit Hancock. The project has been under discussion for the past three months and will see Khan play a superhero who wants to retire but is constantly pulled back into action. The film is expected to go on floors in November 2026.

Character details More about the film and Khan's character A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire from saving the world, having grown weary of doing the same thing on repeat." "But circumstances refuse to let him live in peace and keep pulling him back into action time and again, eventually pushing him into a larger conflict."

Production details Salman's major concern for the project The source added that Khan is excited about the film but has one major concern- budget. "Salman's concern is the budget. He has asked Raj and DK to develop it with the right budget in mind, as Salman is in no mood to do an expensive superhero film." The director duo is currently working on the script while keeping Khan's character traits in mind.

