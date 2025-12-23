'Animal 2': Saloni Batra to return, discusses industry struggles

Actor Saloni Batra, who recently starred in the Amazon MX Player series Bhay, has confirmed her return for the sequel to Ranbir Kapoor 's hit film Animal . The sequel is tentatively titled Animal Park aka Animal 2. In an interview with Zoom, she got candid about the challenges faced by outsiders trying to survive in the film industry.

Industry challenges 'It's been a journey filled with ups and downs...' Batra spoke openly about the unique challenges faced by outsiders in showbiz. She said, "It's been a journey filled with ups and downs. It hasn't been a straightforward path." "I think that's true for everyone. Lacking that support system, we encounter unique challenges that can be quite daunting at times." "I've gained a lot of insights throughout this experience."

Passion for acting 'I discovered my passion when I arrived in Mumbai' Batra also spoke about her journey into acting, revealing that she initially had no desire to pursue it as a career. "I discovered my passion when I arrived in Mumbai. Initially, I had no desire to pursue acting; my background is in design." "Every time I work, I recall the emotions of my first day in front of the camera. It is tough and can be mentally exhausting."