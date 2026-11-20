Samantha welcomes 1st baby boy with husband Raj Nidimoru
What's the story
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, director Raj Nidimoru, welcomed their first child on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The couple has named their son Dev. Prabhu announced the news on Instagram on Friday with a touching post featuring a photo of the newborn's tiny hands resting in his parents' hands. "Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU," she wrote in the caption. "The happiest our hearts have ever been." Congratulations to the couple!
Celebration
Prabhu hosted a 'puja' before the baby's birth
Before the birth of their first child, Prabhu and Nidimoru had hosted an intimate puja ceremony at their home.
The actor, who was last seen in the hit Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, shared snippets from the celebrations on Instagram.
She also revealed that she plans to take a break from acting after completing her current projects to focus on motherhood.
Love story
On their relationship and marriage
Prabhu and Nidimoru first collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2. They later worked together on the Indian adaptation of the Citadel franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Their relationship rumors started swirling after Prabhu posted photos from the World Pickleball League last year, where she was supporting Chennai Super Champs with the director.
The couple tied the knot in December 2025 at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.