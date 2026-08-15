Samantha Ruth Prabhu to join 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil'

Prabhu said, "Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I've done before, and that's exactly what made it impossible to say no."

"Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don't usually get to see."

"What I'm most excited about is watching some of our favorite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you'd expect."