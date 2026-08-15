Samantha Ruth Prabhu to join 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil'
What's the story
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be headlining the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, Sony Pictures Networks India announced on Saturday. The show will feature some of the biggest names in Tamil entertainment and celebrate food culture. It will be available for streaming on Sony Vizha and SonyLIV.
Show details
Show will follow global 'MasterChef' format with Tamil twist
According to a press release, Celebrity MasterChef Tamil will follow the global MasterChef format but with a distinct Tamil twist.
The show will feature local flavors, familiar personalities, and the "unique chemistry of Tamil celebrity culture."
Prabhu expressed her excitement about the show, saying it was unlike anything she had done before and that "food has a wonderful way of bringing people together."
Host's perspective
'Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together'
Prabhu said, "Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I've done before, and that's exactly what made it impossible to say no."
"Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don't usually get to see."
"What I'm most excited about is watching some of our favorite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you'd expect."
Production details
Other participants yet to be revealed
The show is being produced by Banijay Asia. More information about the other participants is yet to be revealed.
Meanwhile, Prabhu was last seen in the Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was released on June 19 and performed well at the box office.