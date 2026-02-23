Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Alia Bhatt's BAFTA presenter gig
Alia Bhatt made her debut as a presenter at the 79th BAFTAs on February 22, opening her presenter remarks in Hindi when presenting the award for Film Not In The English Language.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the clip on Instagram with a white heart emoji, showing her love for Alia's big moment.
This is what Alia said while presenting the award
Introduced as a "hugely talented actress and entrepreneur," Alia joked, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet," before translating her words.
She added, "Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one, we all speak fluently."
The Best Film Not in English award went to Sentimental Value.
Mutual admiration club: Alia, Samantha
Samantha has cheered for Alia before—during criticism of Jigra, she called Alia's performance "so feisty and throbbing with life."
Their public support highlights genuine respect between two leading women in Indian cinema.