Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' delayed to June 19

Maa Inti Bangaram is a family action drama produced by Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. The film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles, with Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles. The 2-minute teaser trailer features a woman convincing her husband to move back to his village with his family while hiding her violent side.

Career update

Prabhu's recent work and upcoming projects

Prabhu last led the 2023 Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. She also had a cameo in her 2025 production, Subham. In 2024, she starred opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK's Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor took a break from films after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and later made her myositis diagnosis public in 2022. However, she has now actively returned to work.