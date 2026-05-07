Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' delayed to June 19
What's the story
The release of Maa Inti Bangaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by Nandini Reddy, has been postponed from May 15 to June 19. The decision was made to avoid a clash with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, allowing audiences in the Telugu states to support their team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. The announcement was made by the makers a week before the original release date.
Film information
Everything to know about 'Maa Inti Bangaram'
Maa Inti Bangaram is a family action drama produced by Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. The film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles, with Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles. The 2-minute teaser trailer features a woman convincing her husband to move back to his village with his family while hiding her violent side.
Career update
Prabhu's recent work and upcoming projects
Prabhu last led the 2023 Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. She also had a cameo in her 2025 production, Subham. In 2024, she starred opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK's Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor took a break from films after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and later made her myositis diagnosis public in 2022. However, she has now actively returned to work.