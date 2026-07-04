Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborates with SonyLIV for new project
What's the story
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined hands with SonyLIV for a long-term association. The collaboration comes just days after she announced her pregnancy with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The Eega actor will reportedly host a talk show for the platform.
Statement
Prabhu's statement on new association
Prabhu expressed her excitement about the new association with SonyLIV Tamil. She said, "This year has reminded me to embrace change, trust the journey, and welcome new beginnings." "We've been working on something really exciting, and I'm looking forward to sharing it with all of you very soon."
Personal news
She announced her pregnancy recently
During a thank-you event for her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad, Prabhu recently confirmed her pregnancy. She also revealed that she would be taking a short break from work for her maternity leave. "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy," she said at the event.
Personal life
1st child for the couple
Prabhu and Nidimoru got married in December 2025, and this is their first child together. This is also the second marriage for both Prabhu and Nidimoru; she was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Meanwhile, the filmmaker was earlier married to Sshyamali De, and they reportedly separated in 2022.