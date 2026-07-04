Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborates with SonyLIV for new project

Personal news

She announced her pregnancy recently

During a thank-you event for her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad, Prabhu recently confirmed her pregnancy. She also revealed that she would be taking a short break from work for her maternity leave. "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy," she said at the event.