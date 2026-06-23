'Gently reminded again...': Samantha's film proves women-led cinema can succeed

Unexpected success

'One of our producers was asking someone...'

Speaking about the film's success, Nidimoru told Variety India that the trade heavily underestimated Prabhu's crowd-pulling potential. "One of our producers was asking someone a few days before the release, 'What do you think about the buzz for the film?'" "And he was like, 'What buzz?...Female-led films don't have buzz...They pick up once the word of mouth starts.'" However, when the numbers came in on the first day, they were "gently reminded again that she can pull crowds massively."