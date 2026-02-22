Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to release on May 15

In January, the makers released an intriguing first-look poster. The image featured Prabhu inside a bus, dressed in a simple brown saree with an intense expression on her face. The movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and also stars Gulshan Devaiah in a key role.

Speaking about her character, Prabhu said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage." "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me." She was last seen in a cameo appearance in Subham.