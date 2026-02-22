Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to release on May 15
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced the release date of her upcoming Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The movie will hit theaters worldwide on May 15, 2026. The announcement was made through a social media post by Prabhu, who also produces the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.
First look
The first-look poster was released in January
In January, the makers released an intriguing first-look poster. The image featured Prabhu inside a bus, dressed in a simple brown saree with an intense expression on her face. The movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and also stars Gulshan Devaiah in a key role.
Character details
Prabhu on her character
Speaking about her character, Prabhu said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage." "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me." She was last seen in a cameo appearance in Subham.