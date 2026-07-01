Samantha's 'Maa Itni Bangaaram' crosses ₹50cr mark in 12 days

Occupancy details

Looking at the occupancy details

The overall occupancy rate for Maa Itni Bangaaram stood at 19.58% on Tuesday, with morning shows recording a lower occupancy of 14.31%. The afternoon saw an increase to 22.54%, followed by a gradual decline in the evening and night hours. In contrast, the Tamil version had an overall occupancy rate of 16.13%, which later fluctuated throughout the day from 7.29% to as high as 18.57% at night. The India gross currently stands at ₹59.62 crore.