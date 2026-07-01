Samantha's 'Maa Itni Bangaaram' crosses ₹50cr mark in 12 days
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller Maa Itni Bangaaram, directed by BV Nandini Reddy, is continuing to perform well at the box office. On its 12th day (Tuesday), the film added ₹1.65 crore to its kitty, taking the India net total to a whopping ₹51.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. The majority of this collection came from Telugu screenings with a contribution of ₹1.57 crore from 2,093 shows, while the Tamil version added ₹8 lakh from 215 shows on Tuesday alone.
Occupancy details
Looking at the occupancy details
The overall occupancy rate for Maa Itni Bangaaram stood at 19.58% on Tuesday, with morning shows recording a lower occupancy of 14.31%. The afternoon saw an increase to 22.54%, followed by a gradual decline in the evening and night hours. In contrast, the Tamil version had an overall occupancy rate of 16.13%, which later fluctuated throughout the day from 7.29% to as high as 18.57% at night. The India gross currently stands at ₹59.62 crore.
Film's performance
A look at the film in numbers
In its first week, MIB collected ₹33.7 crore, with a strong opening weekend earning of ₹21.2 crore. The film has since seen a slight dip in the second week but continues to perform steadily. On the international front, it added ₹35L on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to ₹23.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹83.12 crore! The film marks Prabhu's return to theaters after a long hiatus and co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi, and Diganth Manchale.