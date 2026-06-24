Samay Raina gives green light to 'IGL' reaction videos
What's the story
Comedian Samay Raina has given YouTubers the green light to make reaction videos on public episodes of his show, India's Got Latent, without worrying about copyright issues. The announcement came soon after the successful launch of the show's second season. Raina shared this news via Instagram Stories, addressing viewers who had experienced problems while watching the episode.
Creator-friendly move
'Anybody from the YouTube community is free...'
In his Instagram Stories, Raina wrote, "Quick update: We have fixed the sound issues that some people faced on YouTube." "Anybody from the YouTube community is free to react to India's Got Latent public YouTube episodes." "There will be no copyright issues from my channel. Enjoy." Meanwhile, the first episode of the new season featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha.
Actor appreciation
Raina's heartfelt note for actors
Raina shared a picture from the episode on social media, writing, "Soooo much love for @aliaabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun. Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game." "Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you." The second season marks an important milestone in Raina's career as it sees him return as host after last season's controversies.