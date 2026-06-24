Samay Raina gives green light to 'IGL' reaction videos

Actor appreciation

Raina's heartfelt note for actors

Raina shared a picture from the episode on social media, writing, "Soooo much love for @aliaabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun. Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game." "Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you." The second season marks an important milestone in Raina's career as it sees him return as host after last season's controversies.