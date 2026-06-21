'Latent' S02: Samay trolls Alia over 'Jigra' failure, Cannes appearance
What's the story
Comedian Samay Raina recently took a playful jab at Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt during the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The show, which was released on Netflix and YouTube on Saturday, featured Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests promoting their upcoming action thriller Alpha. Raina's witty roast about Bhatt's film Jigra left everyone in splits.
Controversy and film release
Raina took a dig at 'Jigra' failure
Raina, who was in his usual element, remarked, "Alia Ji, first of all, I can't believe you're here." To this, the actor replied, "Yeah, I'm kind of regretting it right now." Raina was quick to retort, "Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret (I also regretted after watching Jigra)." The film, released in 2024, was a box-office failure.
Roast and reply
Raina roasts Bhatt over her Cannes appearance
Raina further listed Bhatt's achievements and asked why she chose to appear on his show. He called it the "lowest point of her career." He then quipped, "Kahan Cannes, kahan Latent. But, yahan cameras aap pe hai," leaving everyone in splits. This remark seemed to be a light-hearted dig at the controversy surrounding Bhatt at Cannes 2026.
Counter and follow-up
Bhatt responded to Raina's joke
Bhatt quickly responded to Raina's roast, saying, "I think we can all genuinely say this with absolute clarity and be so so grateful for all the laughs that we have had thanks to... Kapil Sharma." Raina immediately shot back with another joke about her SCREEN Awards 2026 hosting stint, asking, "Yahan aap funny ho gayi, Zakir bhai ke time pe kya hua tha? (You're being funny here, what happened back when Zakir Bhai was around?)"
Twitter Post
Here's a segment from the show
Samay Raina casually dropped a savage one! 😂— Cineholic (@Cineholic_india) June 21, 2026
While talking to Alia Bhatt, he joked, “Here, all cameras will be on you.” 📸😭
A subtle reference that had everyone connecting the dots to Jigra and the Cannes buzz. Samay's timing never misses! 🔥😂#SamayRaina #AliaBhatt #…