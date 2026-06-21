'Latent' S02: Samay trolls Alia over 'Jigra' failure, Cannes appearance

Counter and follow-up

Bhatt responded to Raina's joke

Bhatt quickly responded to Raina's roast, saying, "I think we can all genuinely say this with absolute clarity and be so so grateful for all the laughs that we have had thanks to... Kapil Sharma." Raina immediately shot back with another joke about her SCREEN Awards 2026 hosting stint, asking, "Yahan aap funny ho gayi, Zakir bhai ke time pe kya hua tha? (You're being funny here, what happened back when Zakir Bhai was around?)"