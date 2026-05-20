'I feel pity': Anupam Kher defends Alia Bhatt over Cannes

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has defended Alia Bhatt against the trolling she faced after her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival . Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kher said he felt "pity" for those who criticized Bhatt. He said, "Losers who have nothing to do in life, they just want to get noticed by criticizing something iconic." "I don't get angry with them anymore, rather I feel pity."

Actor's stance Kher added that Bhatt 'is a rockstar' Kher, who recently won the Best Supporting Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival Flame Awards for his Indo-Canadian film Calorie, said he was proud of the way Bhatt represented India at Cannes. He said, "I loved how Alia responded to them. These trolls are such becharas that their mere existence is due to celebrities." "Alia is a rockstar and she knows how to deal with it."

Career update Kher also spoke about new play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjane' Apart from defending Bhatt, Kher also spoke about his recent theater play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane. He will be taking the play to Delhi this weekend after performing in Mumbai last weekend. The actor revealed that he has been performing his one-man show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai for the past 21 years, but he added that Jaane Pehchaane Anjane "is a new play and this is the first time we have so many actors in one play."

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