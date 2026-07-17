'Made 2...shades lighter': Sameera Reddy recalls toxic Bollywood beauty standards

Reddy also questioned society's definition of beauty, saying, "Do you know how many women have it in their own families?"

"Her own parents and in-laws say, 'You're dark or fat.' What the hell! Who has given the definition of beauty?"

She admitted that it took her over two decades to accept herself.

"The confusion with what I had to represent, what I'm selling, and who I am, I have to say it was only in my 40s that...I broke it!"