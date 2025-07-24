Next Article
'Samshayam': Vinay Forrt-Sharaf U Dheen's family drama now on Manorama Max
Samshayam, a Malayalam family drama starring Vinay Forrt and Sharaf U Dheen, is now available to stream on Manorama Max. After its theatrical release in May 2023, the film made its OTT debut on July 24, 2023.
With its engaging story about relationships and trust, Samshayam adds to the platform's lineup of popular Malayalam movies.
Here's the story of 'Samshayam'
The story follows two couples from different backgrounds—Manojan and Vimala, who start questioning if their child is really theirs, and Harris and Faiza, who are dealing with their own marital issues.
Directed by Rajesh Ravi (of Aarkkariyam fame), Samshayam explores how doubt can shake up family life, all while keeping things relatable and heartfelt for viewers.