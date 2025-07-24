'Samshayam': Vinay Forrt-Sharaf U Dheen's family drama now on Manorama Max

Here's the story of 'Samshayam'

The story follows two couples from different backgrounds—Manojan and Vimala, who start questioning if their child is really theirs, and Harris and Faiza, who are dealing with their own marital issues.

Directed by Rajesh Ravi (of Aarkkariyam fame), Samshayam explores how doubt can shake up family life, all while keeping things relatable and heartfelt for viewers.