Ike Barinholtz to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial'
Ike Barinholtz is reportedly in talks to play Elon Musk in Artificial, a new film by Luca Guadagnino for Amazon MGM Studios.
The movie dives into the real-life 2023 boardroom chaos at OpenAI, where CEO Sam Altman was briefly fired and then brought back.
'Artificial' dives into the OpenAI boardroom drama
With Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman and Yura Borisov as co-founder Ilya Sutskever, the film promises a mix of high-stakes tech drama and some comic relief—especially with Barinholtz's take on Musk.
It's written by Simon Rich and continues Guadagnino's streak of buzzy collaborations with Amazon MGM.
If you're into tech shakeups or just want to see how Hollywood spins Silicon Valley drama, this is one to watch out for.