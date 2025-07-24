Next Article
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent': Details
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production house is bringing Secrets of a Mountain Serpent to the world stage, with its premiere set for the Venice Film Festival in August 2025.
Directed by Nidhi Saxena, this project made history—Saxena is the first Indian woman to receive a grant from the Venice Biennale College Fund.
More about the film
Set in a remote Himalayan town during the 1990s, the story follows Barkha (Trimala Adhikari), a teacher whose life shifts when Manik Guho (Adil Hussain), a mysterious outsider, appears.
The film blends mythology, longing, and feminine perspective.
With backing from Cannes winner Vimukthi Jayasundara and a focus on bold storytelling, it's another win for female-led cinema at global festivals.