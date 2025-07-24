Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent': Details Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production house is bringing Secrets of a Mountain Serpent to the world stage, with its premiere set for the Venice Film Festival in August 2025.

Directed by Nidhi Saxena, this project made history—Saxena is the first Indian woman to receive a grant from the Venice Biennale College Fund.