Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil's 'Maareesan': 'Delightful creation'
Kamal Haasan just gave a big thumbs-up to the upcoming Tamil film Maareesan, describing it as a "delightful creation."
Dropping on July 25, the movie caught his eye for its smart blend of comedy and thoughtful social commentary.
Haasan shared on social media how much he appreciated the film's mix of humor and deeper themes.
Haasan values stories that tackle real-life emotions
Maareesan is written by V. Krishna Moorthy and directed by Sudheesh Sankar, with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu leading the cast alongside Vivek Prasanna and Sithara.
Haasan pointed out how the story tackles real emotions and social issues in a fresh way—something he really values in cinema.
His shout-out has definitely amped up excitement for this release.
