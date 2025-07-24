'The Udaipur Files...': Maulana Madani moves SC to block film

Madani believes The Udaipur Files goes beyond just retelling the 2022 Udaipur murder case—it stirs up communal tensions. He also says his objections were brushed aside by a screening committee mostly made up of CBFC members (the same board whose certification he's contesting), which he feels isn't fair.

Petition to block film's release

Known for standing up for Muslim rights and community harmony, Madani often takes legal action against content he feels misrepresents Muslims.

His latest petition fits into this pattern—he wants to block the film's release over concerns it could worsen divides.

For now, the Supreme Court is still hearing the case; meanwhile, officials have suggested six cuts to make it less controversial.