'Michael' biopic delayed by 6 months, new release date revealed

Lionsgate and Universal are handling the film's distribution

Even though filming wrapped up in May 2024, "Michael" ran into delays thanks to major reshoots and an extra-long first cut.

Lionsgate will handle US release, with Universal Pictures taking it global (except Japan).

The cast is stacked: Colman Domingo and Nia Long play Michael's parents, Miles Teller appears as John Branca, plus Larenz Tate and Kat Graham round out the ensemble.