'Michael' biopic delayed by 6 months, new release date revealed
The much-awaited Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled "Michael," won't hit theaters until April 24, 2026—about six months later than planned.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, the film promises a closer look at MJ's life and legacy.
Lionsgate and Universal are handling the film's distribution
Even though filming wrapped up in May 2024, "Michael" ran into delays thanks to major reshoots and an extra-long first cut.
Lionsgate will handle US release, with Universal Pictures taking it global (except Japan).
The cast is stacked: Colman Domingo and Nia Long play Michael's parents, Miles Teller appears as John Branca, plus Larenz Tate and Kat Graham round out the ensemble.