'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' ticket prices skyrocket in AP, Telangana
Big news for moviegoers: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have approved higher ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan's "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," releasing July 24, 2025.
The price hike kicks in from the premiere on July 23 and runs through August 2.
How the pricing works
Premiere tickets in Telangana are set at ₹600 plus GST, while Andhra Pradesh caps them at ₹600 plus GST.
For regular shows from July 24 to August 2, AP allows single-screen seats to go up by ₹100-₹150, and multiplex tickets can jump by ₹200.
Telangana is allowing an even steeper hike—₹200 more for multiplexes and ₹150 extra for single screens during the opening weekend, with a slight drop after July 27.
Telangana will run up to five shows daily, including a special 9pm premiere.
DYFI is opposing the price hike
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is pushing back against these hikes, saying they make it harder for people already dealing with rising costs.
They're also calling out issues like black marketing, extra parking fees, and poor theater facilities—hoping things get better for everyone heading out to catch a movie.