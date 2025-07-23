'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' ticket prices skyrocket in AP, Telangana

How the pricing works

Premiere tickets in Telangana are set at ₹600 plus GST, while Andhra Pradesh caps them at ₹600 plus GST.

For regular shows from July 24 to August 2, AP allows single-screen seats to go up by ₹100-₹150, and multiplex tickets can jump by ₹200.

Telangana is allowing an even steeper hike—₹200 more for multiplexes and ₹150 extra for single screens during the opening weekend, with a slight drop after July 27.

Telangana will run up to five shows daily, including a special 9pm premiere.