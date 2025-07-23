Next Article
Eve Jobs, Harry Charles's $6.7 million wedding planned by Elton John's florist
Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is tying the knot with Olympic equestrian Harry Charles on July 24, 2024, at the super-exclusive Soho Farmhouse in the UK.
Their four-day celebration is set to be a $6.7 million "fairytale," planned by top event designer Stanlee Gatti—think major luxury vibes, reminiscent of the venue's history with Meghan Markle's famous hen party.
All about the wedding planner
Gatti started as a florist and now plans events for A-listers like Elton John, so he knows how to throw a showstopper.
Eve and Harry began dating in 2022 and got engaged last September; their choice of venue is known for hosting celebrity events, adding even more sparkle to their big day.