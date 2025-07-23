'Wednesday' Season 2 arrives on Netflix today: Check out details

What to expect from Season 2

This time, Wednesday dives into the Kansas City Scalper mystery—a case that's haunted her since she was a kid.

Even as her psychic visions get tougher to handle, she heads back to Nevermore Academy for more supernatural chaos.

Expect a darker vibe this season; showrunner Alfred Gough says it leans more into horror.

New faces include Steve Buscemi as principal, plus Billie Piper and Noah Taylor joining the cast. Guest stars Christopher Lloyd and Thandie Newton are also set to appear alongside returning favorites Joy Sunday and Moosa Mostafa.

```