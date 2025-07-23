Rolls-Royce cars of Bachchan, Khan rattle ₹38.26L road tax fine Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Two Rolls-Royce cars that once belonged to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have landed in hot water after racking up ₹38.26 lakh in fines for dodging Karnataka's road tax.

The cars were sold years ago to businessman-politician Yusuf Sharif (aka KGF Babu), but he kept them registered in Maharashtra and drove them around Bengaluru well past the one-year limit allowed for out-of-state vehicles.