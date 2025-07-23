Next Article
Rolls-Royce cars of Bachchan, Khan rattle ₹38.26L road tax fine
Two Rolls-Royce cars that once belonged to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have landed in hot water after racking up ₹38.26 lakh in fines for dodging Karnataka's road tax.
The cars were sold years ago to businessman-politician Yusuf Sharif (aka KGF Babu), but he kept them registered in Maharashtra and drove them around Bengaluru well past the one-year limit allowed for out-of-state vehicles.
RTO noticed these luxury cars on Bengaluru roads
Bengaluru's RTO caught on after watching these luxury rides cruise the city with old plates, even though Sharif had owned them for years.
The Phantom (ex-Bachchan) was fined ₹18.53L, while the Ghost (ex-Khan) got a ₹19.73L penalty.
Since Sharif never updated their registrations, he now faces fines under Karnataka's strict vehicle tax rules.