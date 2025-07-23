'Felt dirty...': Surveen Chawla on casting couch in Bollywood Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Surveen Chawla recently got real about her struggles with the casting couch in Bollywood.

She told Siddharth Kannan, "There was a time when it was all about the casting couch. It just felt dirty to even step out and I was like, 'I don't want to do this.'"