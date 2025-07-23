'Felt dirty...': Surveen Chawla on casting couch in Bollywood
Surveen Chawla recently got real about her struggles with the casting couch in Bollywood.
She told Siddharth Kannan, "There was a time when it was all about the casting couch. It just felt dirty to even step out and I was like, 'I don't want to do this.'"
Refusing advances cost me roles, says Chawla
Chawla shared that refusing advances cost her roles, saying it almost felt "trendy" back then.
She recalled being shocked when a director tried to kiss her without consent after a meeting—she pushed him away and left.
Her experience shows how tough it was for actors
Her story highlights how harassment has been a big issue in Bollywood, even after #MeToo.
While things have improved with more awareness and stricter rules, Chawla's experiences show how tough it's been for actors who stood their ground.
#MeToo made things safer
Yes—Chawla has mentioned other incidents too, highlighting the challenges she faced in the industry.
She credits #MeToo for making things safer but still urges everyone to protect their boundaries at work.