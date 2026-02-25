Samuel L Jackson's 'Tulsa King' spinoff is now 'Frisco King'

The much-anticipated spinoff of the hit series Tulsa King, featuring a character introduced by Samuel L. Jackson in Season 3, has been given a new title and setting. Originally known as NOLA King and set in New Orleans, it will now be called Frisco King and primarily take place in Frisco, Texas. Paramount+ made the announcement on Tuesday and revealed that production for Frisco King will begin next month in Fort Worth, Texas.

Production details Taylor Sheridan will write all episodes Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Tulsa King, will write all eight episodes of Frisco King's first season. This news comes after Dave Erickson, the original showrunner for NOLA King, left the spinoff seven months ago. Paramount Television Studios chief Matt Thunell expressed excitement over Sheridan's involvement in bringing Jackson's character to life. "Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans," he said.

Character development Recap of 'Tulsa King' S03 E01 In the original Tulsa King series, Jackson played Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character who befriends Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) during a decade-long federal prison sentence. The character is then sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family with orders to kill Manfredi. However, he is inspired by what Manfredi created in Tulsa and sees the potential for second chances.

