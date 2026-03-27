Samuthirakani says 'Bro 2' script ready, waiting for Pawan Kalyan

Meanwhile, Kalyan's latest film struggles at box office

Kalyan's new movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, started strong at the box office but has lost steam quickly, opening at ₹34.75 crore and dropping to ₹1.14 crore by day seven.

Despite its big cast and an inspiring story about a tribal boy aiming to become a cop, it's struggling to keep up with competition from Dhurandhar 2.