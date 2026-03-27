Samuthirakani says 'Bro 2' script ready, waiting for Pawan Kalyan
Entertainment
Director Samuthirakani says the script for Bro 2 is good to go, but now it's just waiting for Pawan Kalyan's approval.
The first film was noted for its unique narrative and philosophical undertones, so fans are hoping Kalyan gives the green light soon.
Meanwhile, Kalyan's latest film struggles at box office
Kalyan's new movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, started strong at the box office but has lost steam quickly, opening at ₹34.75 crore and dropping to ₹1.14 crore by day seven.
Despite its big cast and an inspiring story about a tribal boy aiming to become a cop, it's struggling to keep up with competition from Dhurandhar 2.