Samyuktha joins Ram Pothineni in 'RAPO23'
What's the story
Telugu actor Ram Pothineni's directorial debut, tentatively titled #RAPO23, has welcomed actor Samyuktha to the cast. The production house Rapo Cinematics announced her addition on Friday, coinciding with her birthday. "#RAPO23 welcomes its newest addition. Happy Birthday, @iamsamyuktha_ and Welcome on board!" the studio wrote on social media.
Production updates
Film is currently being shot in Pondicherry
The team had begun shooting in Pondicherry last month.
After facing unexpected rain delays, the unit is expected to return soon and complete the remaining portions on a massive set.
This schedule included a song choreographed by popular dance master Brinda and high-voltage action sequences designed by renowned stunt choreographer Vikram Mor (KGF: Chapter 1, Kantara).
Film details
More about 'RAPO23'
#RAPO23 is a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world.
Pothineni will be seen as Veera in the film.
The cinematography is being handled by National-Award-winning Thirunavukarasu (Thirru).
Apart from Mor, noted stunt choreographer Peter Hein is also designing the action sequences, while AS Prakash is creating massive sets that will uplift the narrative.
The project is expected to be released by the end of the year.