Samyuktha joins Ram Pothineni in 'RAPO23'

#RAPO23 is a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world.

Pothineni will be seen as Veera in the film.

The cinematography is being handled by National-Award-winning Thirunavukarasu (Thirru).

Apart from Mor, noted stunt choreographer Peter Hein is also designing the action sequences, while AS Prakash is creating massive sets that will uplift the narrative.

The project is expected to be released by the end of the year.