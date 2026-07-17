'Kuch Kuch...' actor Sana reveals long battle with bulimia nervosa
What's the story
Sana Saeed, known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of the Year, has opened up about her struggle with bulimia nervosa, an eating disorder. The actor revealed that she battled this condition for years before finally understanding what it was. In a candid Instagram video and heartfelt note, she shared how a lack of awareness about eating disorders delayed her diagnosis and recovery.
Childhood struggles
'I remember when I started reading the book...'
Saeed spoke about her childhood fears, which included hiding food and being seen as overeating.
She said it was only after reading about bulimia that she could finally understand what was happening to her.
"I remember when I started reading the book, I was like... because you're so scared, you finally know what's the problem. And you don't want to face it."
Diagnosis acceptance
Accepting the diagnosis was hard for her
Saeed admitted that accepting her diagnosis was one of the hardest parts of her journey.
"I remember telling myself, 'Okay, it's some sort of an eating disorder. But it's not this,' because it was so difficult for me to admit to myself that I had bulimia."
"I never heard about it growing up. I wish I'd heard about it, so I would have gone straight to the problem," she added.
Recovery and advice
'Never felt more at home in my body'
Saeed wrote in the caption, "I didn't know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn't suffering, but because I had never heard the words."
"I am fully recovered, and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life."
"If you are struggling, please reach out to someone you trust or look for eating disorder support in your region. You deserve real help from someone qualified to give it."
Career highlights
More about Saeed's career
Saeed started her acting career as a child artist, gaining popularity for her role as Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
She later appeared in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Badal before returning to the big screen as an adult in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012).
She has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa All Stars.