Sanchez and Bezos attend Wintour pre-Met Gala party amid criticism

Projections protest Bezos's Met Gala sponsorship

Messages like "BOYCOTT THE BEZOS MET GALA" and "IF YOU CAN BUY THE MET GALA YOU CAN PAY MORE TAXES," were projected onto a building visible from Bezos's penthouse, calling out wealth inequality and climate issues.

Despite at least $10 million to sponsor the gala, Sanchez and Bezos, alongside honorary co-chairs Beyonce and Venus Williams, have sparked a mix of opinions, while some big names showed up to the preparty, others like Bella Hadid and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are skipping the main event.