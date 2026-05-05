Sanchez Bezos channels 'Madame X' in Schiaparelli at Met Gala
Lauren Sanchez Bezos turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in New York, arriving solo as an honorary chair and major donor.
She wore a strapless navy Schiaparelli gown with pearl details, inspired by John Singer Sargent's iconic painting "Madame X" from the museum's own collection.
Sanchez Bezos reimagined 'Madame X' strap
Sanchez told Vogue that her dress reimagined the painting's once-scandalous fallen strap: "Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal."
She finished her look with bold diamond and pearl jewelry but kept her hair and makeup simple.
Met Gala theme 'Fashion is Art'
This year's Met Gala theme was "Fashion Is Art," supporting an upcoming Costume Art exhibition running May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.
While Sanchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos were the primary donors for the 2026 Met Gala and also served as honorary chairs, he didn't attend.