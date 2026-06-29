Sandlas concert in Hyderabad delayed nearly 3 hours without apology
Entertainment
Jasmine Sandlas's recent Hyderabad concert didn't go as planned: Fans were left waiting nearly three hours past the scheduled start time, with no apology or explanation from the singer.
The show finally kicked off around 11:20pm. leaving many in the crowd frustrated.
Fans accuse Sandlas of lip-syncing
Disappointment didn't end there: Fans took to social media to complain about Sandlas lip-syncing instead of singing live and making a quick exit without thanking the audience.
Some even compared it to her Ahmedabad gig, where similar complaints popped up.
On top of that, people blamed the organizers for poor communication and chaotic management throughout the night.