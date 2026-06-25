Sandra Bullock-Nicole Kidman's 'Practical Magic 2': Trailer, cast, release date

Plot progression

Sisters embark on quest to break curse

Upon learning of the curse, Kylie sets out to break it. Now, the Owens sisters need to save her. This quest involves mysterious encounters with Lee Pace's Ian Wright and an emotional journey to reconnect with their powers. "When you have someone who knows who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond," Bullock's character says in the trailer as they embark on this action-packed journey.