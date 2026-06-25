Sandra Bullock-Nicole Kidman's 'Practical Magic 2': Trailer, cast, release date
What's the story
Warner Bros. has unveiled the official full trailer for Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the beloved 1998 film. The new movie reunites Hollywood stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are part of a multi-generational family of witches cursed to be loveless for centuries. The trailer hints at their journey to break this spell by confronting dark secrets and making sacrifices for each other.
Trailer insights
Trailer introduces new generation of Owens witches
The trailer opens with Stockard Channing's character, Franny Owens, saying, "No magic is stronger than sisterhood." This is followed by Gillian encouraging Sally to "get out there" and "have a little fun," despite their family's curse that prevents them from falling in love. The trailer also introduces Sally's daughters, played by Joey King (Kylie) and Maisie Williams (Antonia), who are unaware of the curse until it affects Kylie's love interest (Xolo Mariduena).
Plot progression
Sisters embark on quest to break curse
Upon learning of the curse, Kylie sets out to break it. Now, the Owens sisters need to save her. This quest involves mysterious encounters with Lee Pace's Ian Wright and an emotional journey to reconnect with their powers. "When you have someone who knows who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond," Bullock's character says in the trailer as they embark on this action-packed journey.
Production details
Meet creative team behind 'Practical Magic' franchise
Practical Magic 2 is a reunion of the original film's creative team, with Akiva Goldsman returning as co-writer. The sequel is directed by Susanne Bier, known for her work on The Perfect Couple and Bird Box. The movie is produced by Bullock, Kidman, and Denise Di Novi from the first film. It will be released in theaters worldwide on September 11.