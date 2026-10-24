Sandra Hüller to make cameo in 'Avengers: Doomsday'? 

While the plot of Avengers: Doomsday is still largely under wraps, it will reportedly take place in Latveria, an Eastern European nation.

The story will feature heroes from different timelines teaming up to combat a universe-threatening sorcerer scientist named Doctor Doom.

The film is currently in post-production and is set to release on December 18.

It stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doom.

The ensemble includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.