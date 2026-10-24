Sandra Hüller to make cameo in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?
What's the story
German actor Sandra Hüller, who earned an Oscar nomination for Anatomy of a Fall, is reportedly joining the star-studded cast of Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed her involvement after her name appeared on the British Stunt Register a couple of weeks ago. However, Marvel has yet to comment on this news.
Film insights
More about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
While the plot of Avengers: Doomsday is still largely under wraps, it will reportedly take place in Latveria, an Eastern European nation.
The story will feature heroes from different timelines teaming up to combat a universe-threatening sorcerer scientist named Doctor Doom.
The film is currently in post-production and is set to release on December 18.
It stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doom.
The ensemble includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.
Role speculation
Speculations around Hüller's role
Hüller's role in Avengers: Doomsday is under wraps, but it has been described as a cameo.
Speculation suggests she could be playing Doom's mother, a witch, or one of the Latverian Witches - a select group of hooded enchantresses.
Marvel showcased color-coded Latverian robes at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, adding fuel to these rumors.
Career highlights
Hüller's recent projects
Hüller has been making waves in Hollywood with her performances in Anatomy of a Fall and Zone of Interest.
She also played a significant role in Project Hail Mary, where she was Ryan Gosling's recruiter for saving the planet.
Her most recent appearance was as Tom Cruise's sister in Digger.