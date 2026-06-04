Sanjay drops 'Sigma' single 'Sigma Style' by Thaman featuring Kishan
Jason Sanjay just dropped the first single from his debut film, Sigma.
The song, "Sigma Style," is composed by Thaman S and features Sundeep Kishan showing off some seriously energetic dance moves in the music video. Fans are loving it.
This marks the start of promotions for Sigma, an action-comedy heist movie.
Lyca to release 'Sigma' July 31
Sigma is a collaboration between Lyca Productions, releasing in both Tamil and Telugu. The cast includes Kishan as lead with Faria Abdullah, plus Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Pandit. The story centers on a treasure hunt and hits theaters July 31.
Sanjay studied filmmaking in Toronto and screenwriting in London; actor Kishan called him "an extremely hardworking boy" after being introduced to the project by Vijay (Sanjay's dad).