Sanjay drops 'Sigma' single 'Sigma Style' by Thaman featuring Kishan

Lyca to release 'Sigma' July 31

Sigma is a collaboration between Lyca Productions, releasing in both Tamil and Telugu. The cast includes Kishan as lead with Faria Abdullah, plus Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Pandit. The story centers on a treasure hunt and hits theaters July 31.

Sanjay studied filmmaking in Toronto and screenwriting in London; actor Kishan called him "an extremely hardworking boy" after being introduced to the project by Vijay (Sanjay's dad).