Sanjay Dutt meets up CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt shared a handshake photo with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.
Sharing a handshake photo on X, Dutt said, "It was a pleasure meeting Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange."
Dutt was in town for a roadshow
Dutt was in town for a roadshow with BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh to launch the Net Zero Sarojini Nagar campaign.
He encouraged young people to plant trees and save water, drawing a crowd of excited fans during the event.
The meeting with Adityanath happened on the sidelines, with both sharing smiles.
On screen, Dutt recently appeared in 'The Raja Saab'
On screen, Dutt recently appeared in The Raja Saab and featured in Dhurandhar, which smashed box office records for Hindi films.
Next up: he returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar 2, releasing March 19, 2026.