Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' gets UA 16+ certification

Sanjay Dutt 's upcoming film Aakhri Sawal has been awarded a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification was granted just two days before the film's release on Friday, May 15. Initially scheduled for a May 8 release, the film was postponed due to delays in the certification process.

Plot details What is the film about? Aakhri Sawal is centered around a crucial debate that is said to have changed the course of the country. The film aims to delve deeper than just historical narratives, focusing on themes of altruism and exploring lesser-known facets of India's political history. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra.

Production details Meet the team behind 'Aakhri Sawal' The film is directed by National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang, known for his Marathi film Picasso. It is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand are co-producers on the project with Utkarsh Naithani as the writer.

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