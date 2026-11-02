'Most generous man': Sanjay Gupta's wife pens emotional tribute
What's the story
Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, the wife of late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, has penned an emotional tribute to her husband. The director (57) passed away on October 31 after suffering a serious head injury in a reported fall at his Mumbai residence. In her Instagram post, Lekhi Gupta remembered him as the "funniest person" she knew and the "backbone of their family."
Tribute
'The bestest father in this whole brahmand'
According to Times Now, Lekhi Gupta penned the note on her private Instagram account, calling the late director "the greatest storyteller I knew."
She also called him "The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand."
She wrote, "The most...SINGLE most generous man I knew. Generous to a fault, if I can say that. The man who wooed me with a frikkin omelet. The Best you've ever eaten."
Lekhi Gupta further called him "a soul too soft for this industry."
Personal reflection
'Words do actually fall short...'
Lekhi Gupta called the late filmmaker a man who lived like a king, with a "heart too big for his chest."
She wrote, "Words do actually fall short for this man...Sanjay Gupta I know I'd have liked to have had many many many more years with him.. But for now.. Just ONE day."
She concluded her post by saying "I love you" to her husband, whom she also called "Gupteshwar."
Investigation underway
Details about Gupta's death
Gupta reportedly suffered a serious head injury after falling in his Mumbai residence on Friday night. The incident was reported the next morning.
The Versova Police Station registered an accidental death report and started investigating the circumstances of his death.
No foul play has been suspected so far, according to police.