'Most generous man': Sanjay Gupta's wife pens emotional tribute

According to Times Now, Lekhi Gupta penned the note on her private Instagram account, calling the late director "the greatest storyteller I knew."

She also called him "The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand."

She wrote, "The most...SINGLE most generous man I knew. Generous to a fault, if I can say that. The man who wooed me with a frikkin omelet. The Best you've ever eaten."

Lekhi Gupta further called him "a soul too soft for this industry."